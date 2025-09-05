Boxing Club celebrating after receiving donation that will make a ‘real change’

A Middlesbrough boxing cub is celebrating after receiving a donation that will make a “real difference”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pallister Park Boxing Club received the donation from housebuilder Persimmon after applying to its Community Champions scheme.

The club, which offers boxing classes and fitness training to all ages, say the donation will help provide a safe space for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding will also go towards improving equipment used by club members.

Mayor Chris Cook and Persimmon Land Director Richard Holland presenting a cheque to Pallister Park Boxing Club

Gary Hamilton said: “We’re hugely grateful to Persimmon Homes for their generous £1,000 donation.

“Support like this makes a real difference to our boxing gym and the young people we serve.

“The funding will help us continue to provide a safe, welcoming space where local children and young people can build confidence, develop discipline, and improve their health and wellbeing through boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support will go directly into strengthening the club and the community we’re proud to be part of.”

Richard Hollamd, Persimmon Teesside Land Director said: “We are delighted to support Pallister Park Boxing Club – a superb organisation that’s working hard to get more young people into sport.

“It was a pleasure to visit the club and see the fantastic work that Gary and Stephen are doing in the local community.

“We hope this donation goes far in supporting the club and nurturing local talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough Mayor Chris Cooke said: "Pallister Park Boxing Club is a fantastic local institution, promoting both physical and mental health across East Middlesbrough.

“We need to support spaces like this where young people can learn discipline, find positive mentors, and get involved in sport. It's great to see Persimmon Homes investing in our communities - I know it will make a world of difference to the club and its members."