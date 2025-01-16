Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre reported a significant increase in shopper numbers for December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Total footfall for the month rose to 601,226 for December 2024, say centre bosses, representing an 8.7% year-on-year increase.

The lead-up to Christmas, opening of Santa’s Grotto and the Hartlepool Giving Tree were said to be key factors in the surge in visitor numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre’s busiest day was December 23, which saw a peak of 25,031 visitors, outperforming regional trends and the UK average.

Shoppers in Middleton Grange on Boxing Day. Picture by FRANK REID

Middleton Grange centre manager Nik McDonald said: "We are delighted to see such strong footfall numbers in December, reflecting the vibrancy and popularity of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

“Our festive initiatives, coupled with a diverse retail offering, have truly resonated with our visitors.

“We have already enjoyed a strong start to 2025 and look forward to continuing this momentum throughout the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual footfall for Middleton Grange in 2024 was 5,247,548 visitors, which centre managers say demonstrates its resilience amid challenging economic conditions.

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

There has been mixed news on comings and goings at the centre with women’s clothes store Select currently holding a closing down sale.

And long-time newsagents SuperNews near the indoor market, which closed for the foreseeable future in September, has confirmed it is to close on March 29 with the loss of three jobs.

Manager Tony Hodgson said trade had “nosedived” since the closure of the market. The shop has been a newsagents for more than 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Middleton Grange continues to attract new tenants and is pleased to have welcomed two new stores, Thirteen and Cell Base, in the past week with further exciting discussions ongoing.”

Hartlepool Development Corporation bought the long-term lease of the shopping centre at the start of 2024.

Tees Valley Mayor and Hartlepool Development Corporation chairman Ben Houchen said: “The success of Middleton Grange is essential to our plan to ensuring Hartlepool town centre is a vibrant and attractive place for people to visit, shop and relax.

“It’s great to see we are already making progress in growing visitor numbers and that the centre enjoyed such a fantastic festive season on which we will build in 2025.”