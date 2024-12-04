A primary school in Blackhall Colliery, which is a “hidden gem” in the community it serves, has a new road sign to point out its exact location following concerns it was hidden from view from the main road.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School worked with Councillor Rob Crute to arrange for a new road sign to be erected on the main road through Blackhall village, signposting the school’s location for visitors.

The school is hidden from view behind the Aged Miners’ Homes on the Coast Road.

Cllr Crute, who represents the Blackhall ward and who is deputy leader of the Labour Group at Durham County Council, contacted the highways section at the county council and issued a request for a sign to be installed.

As the highways team does not have a budget for such schemes, it was funded through a neighbourhood budget.

“The new sign has had an excellent response from parents and other local residents who hold the school in high regard,” said Cllr Crute.

“I was delighted to be able to help when the school’s headteacher Lisa Ashton contacted me with her suggestion to install a direction sign on the Coast Road.

“As she pointed out, St Joseph’s is a ‘hidden gem’, so it’s great to see the school placed firmly on the map.

"Now visitors to our village will be able to find the school at a glance and the new sign will also help to promote the school and its excellent staff and facilities.”

Headteacher Lisa Ashton said: “This has put St Joseph’s on the map. The new road sign will point out to the local community where our lovely school is situated. We are grateful to Cllr Crute for his support.”