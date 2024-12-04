New sign puts St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Blackhall on the map

By Sarah Dale
Contributor
Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 13:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A primary school in Blackhall Colliery, which is a “hidden gem” in the community it serves, has a new road sign to point out its exact location following concerns it was hidden from view from the main road.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School worked with Councillor Rob Crute to arrange for a new road sign to be erected on the main road through Blackhall village, signposting the school’s location for visitors.

The school is hidden from view behind the Aged Miners’ Homes on the Coast Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Crute, who represents the Blackhall ward and who is deputy leader of the Labour Group at Durham County Council, contacted the highways section at the county council and issued a request for a sign to be installed.

Cllr Rob Crute with pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, in Blackhall Colliery, near the new sign.placeholder image
Cllr Rob Crute with pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, in Blackhall Colliery, near the new sign.

As the highways team does not have a budget for such schemes, it was funded through a neighbourhood budget.

“The new sign has had an excellent response from parents and other local residents who hold the school in high regard,” said Cllr Crute.

“I was delighted to be able to help when the school’s headteacher Lisa Ashton contacted me with her suggestion to install a direction sign on the Coast Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As she pointed out, St Joseph’s is a ‘hidden gem’, so it’s great to see the school placed firmly on the map.

The new sign.placeholder image
The new sign.

"Now visitors to our village will be able to find the school at a glance and the new sign will also help to promote the school and its excellent staff and facilities.”

Headteacher Lisa Ashton said: “This has put St Joseph’s on the map. The new road sign will point out to the local community where our lovely school is situated. We are grateful to Cllr Crute for his support.”

Related topics:Catholic Primary SchoolDurham County CouncilLabour Group
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice