Residents at Consett care home enjoy visit from MP
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Liz Twist, and chatting to her about what life is like at Greenways Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Consett community.
MP Liz Twist enjoyed a tour round the 51 bedded residential, and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, lounge, shop, ensuite bedrooms and landscaped gardens.
Kinga Kowaliczek, Senior Home Manager at HC-One’s Greenways Court Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Liz Twist to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”