Residents at Consett care home enjoy visit from MP

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 09:05 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 09:12 BST
HC-One’s Greenways Court Care Home in Consett, County Durham, was visited on Friday, June 27 by MP for Blaydon and Consett, Liz Twist.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Liz Twist, and chatting to her about what life is like at Greenways Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Consett community.

MP Liz Twist enjoyed a tour round the 51 bedded residential, and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, lounge, shop, ensuite bedrooms and landscaped gardens.

Kinga Kowaliczek, Senior Home Manager at HC-One’s Greenways Court Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Liz Twist to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

