Wonderful atmosphere as GCSE students celebrate success in Peterlee

A Peterlee secondary school impacted by RAAC for over a year is celebrating its students’ GCSE exam results as the Class of 2025 were rewarded for their hard work and resilience. Students at St. Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, are celebrating their GCSE achievements despite a challenging two years that included relocation and travelling 17 miles each day to attend lessons.

Medhuja Kayan from Sunderland said, “I’m so happy. I put a lot of effort in.”

The 16-year-old received five grade 9, two grade 8, two grade 7 and one grade 6 and will study biology, chemistry, and maths at Byron Sixth Form.

Neve Clark from Seaham has her sights set on a career in sports science. She said, “I feel really happy. I worked hard and it all paid off.” Neve, aged 16, will continue her studies at Byron Sixth Form, having achieved two grade 9, one distinction starred, one distinction, two grade 7 and three grade 6.

Thomas Wright and Evie Lennox celebrating results day.

Tia Sinclair, aged 16 from Shotton Colliery, achieve a grade 9 in RE, one distinction in health & social care, one grade 8, four grade 7 and three grade 6. Tia said, “I am proud – I worked hard to get these grades and I’m looking forward to continuing learning.”

Moses Immanuel, 16-years-old- from Peterlee, had a beaming smile as he stated, “I worked hard. I’m proud of my achievements.” He received five grade 8s, two grade 7 and two grade 6. Achieving grade 8 in biology, chemistry, maths, geography and RE, Moses added, “Tomorrow’s not promised so make the most of the present.”

Headteacher Frances Cessford said, "Congratulations to all the students on their GCSE results! Despite the challenges posed by RAAC, the resilience shown by both staff and students is truly commendable. It’s inspiring to see our students reaping the rewards of their hard work.

St. Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form Open Evening for Year 6 students is on Thursday 25 September. Byron Sixth Form Open Evening is on Thursday 9 October. For more information, please visit www.bccet.org.uk