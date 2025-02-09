Champion Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall has spoken of her pride after being inducted into an elite hall of fame.

The former Hartlepool College of Further Education student has been entered into the prestigious Association of Colleges’ Further Education (FE) Hall of Fame.

The award recognises people who have excelled in their fields and generously contributed to their communities after benefiting from further education.

Savannah, who attended Hartlepool College, in Stockton Street, between 2008 and 2017, is one of only three inductees for 2024, including Masterchef winner Stuart Deeley and MP Josh Babarinde OBE.

She said: "I’m really honoured to be inducted into the Further Education Hall of Fame. When I started here in 2008 I couldn’t have imagined being back accepting this award.

"Hartlepool College of Further Education has been so important in my development both personally and professionally.

“It didn’t just give me the foundations I needed to pursue my dreams and achieve my goals in the ring, it also made me a much more confident person – there was a reason they used to call me the Silent Assassin.

“I will always be grateful for the support and guidance I received from the staff and tutors here and it has been lovely to catch up with some of them today.”

Savannah tried her hand at welding in the college’s Centre of Excellence for Fabrication and Welding which trains around 200 people each year.

Savannah returned to Hartlepool College for her induction ceremony which included a presentation and Q&A session.

Current students and Hartlepool FC academy players had the opportunity to hear about her journey to success and the role that further education played in her sporting development.

Presenting her award, Chair of the Association of Colleges Mark White, said Savannah is “an exemplary role model for young people, demonstrating that with hard work, dedication, and the right support, anything is possible”.

Sharon Weatherill, head of school for service industries at the college, added: “Savannah epitomises hard work and dedication; her unwavering support of the college, the local community, and female sport is a testament not only to her character, but also to her determination to pave the way for future generations.”

Savannah, who last year, was awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Hartlepool, often returns to the college to encourage students to overcome challenges and pursue their passions.

She also works with local primary schools and those who are keen to follow in her footsteps.