Hartlepool College students gain valuable experience on major new retail park off A19 that will be home to Starbucks, Burger King and Sainsbury's

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 10:01 BST
Construction students from Hartlepool College of Further Education are getting valuable work experience on a major new retail park.

Students studying T-Level placements in Construction and Built Environment have been invited on a monthly basis to visit Wynyard Retail and Trade Park off the A19 to see how theory is put into practice and to hear of the exceptional career opportunities opening up.

It is part of a partnership between the college and South Tyneside-based Castle who are the principal contractor, appointed by Northumberland Estates, to deliver facilities for the new retail and trade park.

It is set to attract big names such as Starbucks and Burger King and will be anchored by a 46,000 sq ft Sainsbury’s superstore.

John Cartwright (foreground) from Hartlepool College with site manager at Castle Aaron Roberston and Hartlepool College students and staff.
John Cartwright, head of business skills and growth at Hartlepool College, said: “The first steps in any career can be very daunting and this gives our learners an essential opportunity to experience the environment of a construction site.”

