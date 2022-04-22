Hartlepool 'poppy champion' primary schools presented with trophies for outstanding efforts

Children at Throston Primary School, in Hartlepool, and St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, at Elwick, received a special visit from the president of Hartlepool Rotary Club for raising the most money during last year’s appeal.

Throston raised the most of any school in Hartlepool with £854, and St Peter’s collected the most per pupil, at £2.68 for each child.

President Carol Menabawey of Rotary paid a visit to each school to present children with special Ian Cameron Memorial Trophies.

Throston Primary School pupils (from left): Poppy hero Harry Fletcher, head girl Harriett Devine and head boy Layden Wyness receive their trophy from Rotary artlepool President Carol Menabawey.

Throston Primary’s fundraising efforts were boosted by its own poppy hero Harry Fletcher who has made headlines by making and selling his own handmade poppies for the last two years.

School headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “We are delighted to receive the award as it acknowledges how much our families care for and appreciate the armed forces community.

"This year we wanted to raise a large sum as it was the centenary of the poppy appeal. We even made a large 100 using every child at the school.

St Peter’s CE School, Elwick with their award. Left to right: President Carol Menabawey, pupils Heidi Mounter and Harrison Dignen, and Rotarian Roderick Thompson.

"Through this every child was made aware of the red symbol of remembrance.

"The poppy appeal will always remain one of our main charity events as not only do we help raise money for those who need it, it also provides hope for a peaceful future.”

St Peter's at Elwick have a long-standing partnership with Rotary Hartlepool and say they enjoy working alongside them to raise money.

Headteacher Katy Hill, said: "We work hard at St Peter's, Elwick to ensure that our pupils are aware of making a positive contribution to society and this is another fantastic opportunity to do that.

The trophies are presented in memory of the late Ian Cameron who led Hartlepool's Poppy Appeal for a number of years.

"Our pupils were particularly passionate about the fundraising this year due to their study of the impact of World War Two on Britain and they expressed their empathy for those who suffered and their families.”

Carol Menabawey told the schools that their efforts had helped Rotary Hartlepool to raise its highest ever total for town’s Poppy Appeal amounting to £15,100.

