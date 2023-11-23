Hundreds of students at a Hartlepool college got a hard-hitting lesson in knife crime and valuable personal safety advice.

Hartlepool Sixth Form College invited Cleveland Police in to speak to young people as part of the college trust’s Stay Safe Roadshow.

They welcomed popular Hartlepool policeman PC Geoff Coggin who spoke about the risks of carrying blades amid police concern at a rise in knife incidents involving young people.

Police used the roadshow as an opportunity to raise awareness of the force’s new anti-knife campaign Carrying a Blade Doesn't Give You an Edge, which has also been delivered to other schools and colleges in the town.

Students at the Hartlepool Sixth Form College attending the Stay Safe Roadshow. Picture by FRANK REID

PC Coggin told how one knife can be responsible for many victims and have serious consequences not only for victims and their families but also the carriers’ future life chances.

He said: "The underlying message today was knife crime awareness, and how by association it can get you into trouble.

“When people go out with a knife or a blade you can’t predict that something’s not going to happen.”

PC Coggin delivered a series of talks throughout the day, complete with stats, videos and some stomach-churning photos of knife injuries.

P C Geoff Goggin talking to students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College. Picture by FRANK REID

The sessions continued with input from Cleveland Police's cyber protect and prevent officer, Kelly Close, on how to stay safe online, and personal safety messages around drink spiking and the Ask Angela scheme to stay safe on nights out.

Ask Angela is a code-phrase that anyone can use to indicate to bar staff they need help with a situation before a trained member of staff will then look to support and assist them.

PC Coggin added: “The students were wonderful and hopefully they have learned something from today.”

Craig Clark, student participation officer for Hartlepool Sixth Form and Sunderland College, said: “We hold three roadshows a year where we get the message across to all our students about hard-hitting topics including knife crime, hate crime awareness, county lines, malicious communications.

"All with the aim of staying safe using guest speakers, workshops and videos.