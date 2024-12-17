A Hartlepool’s primary school has completed its leadership team with the appointment of a new deputy headteacher.

Sam Marino, who has been head of school at Crakehall Primary School, near Bedale, in North Yorkshire, for the last six years, will take up her new role at West Park Primary School in January.

The announcement follows the appointment of new headteacher Louise Sheffield, who also starts next month.

West Park, in Coniscliffe Road, was inspected by Ofsted in April of this year and was judged to be a “good” school.

Pictured from the left are Andy Brown, Louise Sheffield, Sam Marino and Mark Tilling.

Mrs Marino said: “When I first came to have a look round West Park I was really impressed with the children, how kind they were and how well they played together.

"I was also really impressed by the staff and members of the local community that I met.

“I am really looking forward to being part of such a wonderful school and the fantastic, supportive community and working closely with Louise Sheffield and being part of the Ad Astra team.”

West Park is one of 10 primary schools across Hartlepool, Teesside and County Durham under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

School and trust leaders are looking forward to forging much closer links with neighbouring High Tunstall College of Science.

Trust chief executive Andy Brown commented: “With the new leadership team in place, I am really excited about the future of West Park.

“We work well with High Tunstall but moving forward I welcome the opportunity to forge closer links.

"I’m in envy of their fantastic facilities and I can’t wait for West Park pupils to take advantage of them.”

Ms Sheffield said: “2025 will mark the start of a new chapter for West Park with the new leadership team in place.

“Over the last couple of months, I’ve had the opportunity to talk and listen to lots of people from the school community. West Park is a school with huge potential and I am really excited about the future.”

Mark Tilling, High Tunstall’s head and an Ad Astra trustee, said: “I am really looking forward to working with the new leadership team at West Park, particularly developing the links between key stage 2 and key stage 3 students.

“It is an opportunity for us to assist in curriculum development with the facilities that we have.”