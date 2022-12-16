Inspectors say the quality of education and pupils’ achievement are currently “not good enough”.

They say there are also issues around the behaviour of some pupils and how the school deals with it.

But Ofsted inspectors recognised there have been significant changes to the school’s leadership, including the appointment of new headteacher Sara Crawshaw last year.

English Martyrs School & Sixth Form College in Catcote Road. Picture by FRANK REID

It says leaders have introduced many new systems and policies which are still being embedded and that it is too early to judge their impact yet.

English Martyrs’ overall rating remains ‘requires improvement’ – the third highest of four outcomes – with its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management also receiving a similar grade.

But the school’s personal development and sixth form provision came in for praise and were rated ‘good’.

Ofsted concluded following its November inspection: “English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College is undergoing a period of change.

Sara Crawshaw headteacher English Martyrs School and Sixth Form. Picture by FRANK REID.

"Leaders from the trust have made significant changes to leadership, particularly pastoral leadership, to ensure that school improvement continues to move forward. Many new systems are in the process of being embedded.”

A new behaviour policy has recently been introduced. But inspectors say at times some pupils’ behaviour is not good enough and that expectations of behaviour are not consistently reinforced.

The quality of education and the standards that pupils achieve are currently not judged to be good enough either.

However, leaders are raising expectations and have prioritised creating a “broad and ambitious” curriculum with the English Baccalaureate – which includes English language and literature, maths and the sciences – at the heart of it.

Newly-appointed staff have begun to prioritise reading in all subjects and also for fun, with the school library a “busy, much-valued space”.

But inspectors also say there is too much variation in how effectively the curriculum is delivered across and that some teachers move on in lessons before pupils are sure about what they have been taught.

Ofsted found support for pupils with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) is strong and pupils learn about diversity and tolerance.

All pupils have access to extra-curricular clubs and the school promotes the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Ofsted said “there is a strong culture of safeguarding” and “the majority of staff are proud to work at this school”.

The range of subjects available in sixth form was described as impressive and its teaching was more secure.

Ms Crawshaw said: “I’m delighted Ofsted praised the new leadership and the systems we have put in place.

"Our broad and ambitious curriculum along with our strong culture of safeguarding and pastoral care were noted as being strengths.

“I’m thrilled that our sixth form was highlighted as having a strong academic focus and students shared with inspectors how they benefited from the personalised support they receive.

“Our students shone in the inspection sharing their enthusiasm for a range of opportunities the school provides.

She added: “Ofsted support that our leaders have an accurate view of how to improve and that passionate and committed leadership was evident throughout the two-day inspection.”

English Martyrs received ‘requires improvement’ rating at its previous inspections in 2019 and 2017.