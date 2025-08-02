A planning application has been lodged marking the next step for proposals to rebuild a Headland primary school.

It was previously confirmed St Helen’s Primary School in Durham Street, Hartlepool, is set to be redeveloped thanks to funding by the Department for Education as part of the government’s £1.4billion School Rebuilding Programme.

An artist’s impression was subsequently released of what the new premises would look like ahead.

The application has now been formally submitted to with Hartlepool Borough Council planning department and validated by the local authority.

An artist's impression of how the new St Helen's Primary School will look.

The proposals outline how the project would see the demolition of existing buildings and the erection of a new two storey school premises that would provide “modern teaching facilities,” along with associated parking and landscaping.

It will also include new and improved sports courts and playing fields.

Council planners are hoping to make a decision on the application by the start of September.