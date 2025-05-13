A number of artists’ impressions have been released after a public consultation was held to discuss plans to rebuild one a primary school.

St Helen’s Primary School, in Durham Street, Hartlepool, is being redeveloped thanks to funding by the Department for Education as part of the government’s £1.4billion School Rebuilding Programme.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves named St Helen’s Primary School in her 2024 maiden budget speech to the House of Commons as one of 500 schools across the country said to be “in greatest need” of being transformed.

The proposed development at the Headland primary school includes the demolition of the existing school buildings and the creation of a new two-storey building.

An artist's impression of how the new St Helen's Primary School will look.

The outdoor recreational areas will also be altered to include new and improved hard play, sports courts, soft landscaping and playing fields.

Solar panels will be installed on the roof and heat pumps used to ensure the school is low carbon in a bid to tackle climate change.

The chief executive of Northern Lights, Jo Heaton, which runs St Helen's, said: "We are delighted that St Helen's Primary School, part of Northern Lights Learning Trust, is being provided with a new school building.

"The children at St Helen's, just like all children, deserve to have the very best facilities and school building in which to learn.

Here is an artist's impression of a combined nursery and reception classroom in the new building.

"The investment will allow us to provide a school building that is a modern educational environment and will ensure our children can flourish and thrive, as well as continue to provide an excellent education at St Helen's.”

Plans have also outlined an increase in car parking numbers from 30 spaces to 44.

There will also be a dedicated SEND drop-off and pick-up bay to accommodate nine vehicles.

Cycle and scooter parking provisions are also going to increase from 16 to 54 for secure cycle spaces and 18 for scooters.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, said: “I'm delighted that St Helen’s Primary is being rebuilt as I know how important it is to the local community there.

"It will be a massive benefit to teachers, parents and children for generations.”

The new school site will be built next to the current building so temporary accommodation will not be needed.

A planning application is expected to be lodged with Hartlepool Borough Council shortly.