Students at Wellfield School in Wingate celebrate their GCSE results on Thursday, August 12.

Over 82% of students at Wellfield School in Wingate achieved grade 9-4 in both key subjects of Maths and English while 29 students achieved an average grade of 7 or higher for their 10 GCSE subjects.

In total, there were 63 grade 9s with Ash Grant being the top performing student achieving eight grade 9s and two grade 8s,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Teacher Linda Rodham said: "I’m absolutely delighted with our examination results today. Very well-deserved.

"At Wellfield, our results have been above average for the last six years and that pattern continues despite what’s happened in the last year and a half.

"Students, staff and parents have all worked hard to make sure this is a really successful day.

Mrs Rodham added: “I’m very proud of our students. This is a very, very special day.”

Youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

But Schools Minister Nick Gibb said the system of teacher assessment will not be used in the long term amid calls to scrap GCSE exams.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the Government is ruling out using teacher-assessments for GCSEs in the long run, Mr Gibb replied: “Yes. We did have controlled assessment, teacher assessment in GCSEs prior to 2010 and they took up a vast amount of teaching time that should be better spent on teaching young people.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.