Pride as school’s GCSE results success continues for another year
Staff and pupils have been celebrating as a string of successful exam results continued for another year.
Over 82% of students at Wellfield School in Wingate achieved grade 9-4 in both key subjects of Maths and English while 29 students achieved an average grade of 7 or higher for their 10 GCSE subjects.
In total, there were 63 grade 9s with Ash Grant being the top performing student achieving eight grade 9s and two grade 8s,
Head Teacher Linda Rodham said: "I’m absolutely delighted with our examination results today. Very well-deserved.
"At Wellfield, our results have been above average for the last six years and that pattern continues despite what’s happened in the last year and a half.
"Students, staff and parents have all worked hard to make sure this is a really successful day.
Mrs Rodham added: “I’m very proud of our students. This is a very, very special day.”
Youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.
But Schools Minister Nick Gibb said the system of teacher assessment will not be used in the long term amid calls to scrap GCSE exams.
Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the Government is ruling out using teacher-assessments for GCSEs in the long run, Mr Gibb replied: “Yes. We did have controlled assessment, teacher assessment in GCSEs prior to 2010 and they took up a vast amount of teaching time that should be better spent on teaching young people.”