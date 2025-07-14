An estimated 1,000 school children have been taken out of bed poverty in a charitable project’s first year in Hartlepool and the surrounding area.

Zarach, a charity set up by a deputy head in Leeds, expanded to the North East last July after High Tunstall College of Science headteacher Mark Tilling and local businesses raised £70,000.

After just one year, it has delivered around 700 new beds to children the Tees Valley, including around 400 in Hartlepool.

More than 900,000 children in the UK do not have a proper bed of their own, according to the charity, affecting their ability to learn in school.

Mark Tilling with a selection of bedding and sleep wear provided through the bed poverty project. Picture by FRANK REID

Reflecting on the project’s first year, Mr Tilling said he was “really pleased” with the results so far while accepting that there was still more work to do.

He said: “There has been a really good uptake across Hartlepool and North Stockton where we have delivered over 700 beds which is a fantastic response in one year.

"Certainly, in Hartlepool where we started the uptake has been great.”

Children in need of a bed are referred by schools to Zarach, no questions asked.

Mr Tilling said all the schools in Hartlepool have signed up to the project including colleges.

He added: “It’s really pleasing because it’s about breaking down barriers and making sure these young people can sleep properly."

Mr Tilling said it is too early to see the full impact in terms of the children’s learning, but work is being done to measure their attendance and engagement.

"More importantly it is the wellbeing for young people they can sleep in their own bed which is first and foremost what the scheme is about,” said he said.

"The long term plan for the Tees Valley is to provide 10,000 beds, so obviously there’s more to do.

"For every bed delivered, we are probably taking two children out of bed poverty. We have probably taken 1,000 people out of bed poverty because they are no longer sharing beds.”

Zarach has also secured funding to expand further across the Tees Valley into Middlesbrough.

Mr Tilling thanked all the schools for their support and encouraged families in need of support to just ask.

The project is also looking for local volunteers. Contact Mr Tilling at High Tunstall or Zarach at zarach.org/volunteer-with-us/