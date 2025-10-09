Proud pupils and staff of two primary schools celebrate achieving the Live Simply Award

From reducing waste in school to organising a preloved uniform shop, proud pupils and staff from two schools have been working hard in their commitment to living simply and sustainably – and have won a special award for their achievements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Blackhall and Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Primary School in Shotton have both recently been awarded the Live Simply Award.

Children and staff from the two primary schools, which are both part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, have worked on individual projects to promote caring for the environment and showing compassion for people in need to make a real impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Ashton, executive headteacher of both schools, said: “We are delighted that both schools have received the Live Simply Awards. It is a wonderful recognition of how our school communities are living out our faith. Our pupils have shown that small, simple actions can lead to meaningful change.

St Joseph's pupils, who have been awarded the Live Simply Award.

“This achievement reflects the commitment, kindness and faith-filled action of our whole school community.The children feel proud knowing that their efforts have helped make a real difference, both locally and globally.”

The Live Simply award is co-ordinated by CAFOD (Catholic Agency for Overseas Development). It encourages communities, including schools, to live more simply, sustainably and in solidarity with the poorest people globally. It supports Pope Francis's call to action in his encyclical Laudato Si', which focuses on protecting the environment.

“We feel really proud of the work we have done to achieve the Live Simply Award,” said Millie, 10, a Y6 pupil of St Joseph's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had lots of fun and feel like we have made a difference to our school and our community. As we move forward, we will live simply and take care of God’s creations.”

Our Lady of Lourdes pupils, who have achieved the Live Simply Award.

Mia, eight, a Y4 pupil of Our Lady of the Lourdes, added: “We are so happy that our school has achieved the Live Simply Award. We are proud that we have answered Pope Francis’ call from Laudato Si’ by caring for people in our school, our local community, our global family around the world and for the beautiful world God gave us.”

Reception places for September 2026 are available. For more information about both schools and BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk