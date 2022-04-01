Pupils’ five mile sponsored walk raises over £300 for Hesleden Primary School
Four friends have raised hundreds of pounds for their school after completing a five-mile walk.
Hesleden Primary School pupils Isla Morris, nine, Rosa Dixon, nine, Peyton Brown, eight, and Alice Bell, eight, set off from Castle Eden to Crimdon Car Park in their own spare time to raise money for their school.
The girls completed the walk in just two hours and forty minutes, raising more than £325 – and celebrated with a big group hug.
Gemma Morris, who is Isla’s mum and is also on the school’s governing body, said: "They really enjoyed it. They had a big group hug when we finally got to the end when we got to the car park and saw everyone ready to pick us up.
"I’m really, really proud of them. There was no moaning, they just walked. They even skipped, and ran and climbed. They did brilliantly.”
The youngsters are currently working towards getting a charity badge in Brownies, which gave them the idea to help out their school.
Lynsey Johnson, who is deputy headteacher at Hesleden Primary School, has thanked Isla and the girls for their fundraising efforts.
Mrs Johnson, who also teaches Isla, said: "She used her own initiative. She’s organised it with mum. She’s opened a JustGiving page and really she has gone and done it.
"It’s brilliant. We are very proud of her.”
Mrs Johnson has added that the funds will be used to purchase new books at the school.
To donate to the girls’ appeal, visit JustGiving and search for Gemma Morris.