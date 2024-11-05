School diary initiative helps Hartlepool primary school children reflect on choices

Staff at a primary school in Hartlepool believe children should be seen, heard and, most importantly, encouraged to make their own choices.

It is a philosophy that runs deep at Rift House Primary School and is used to show pupils that all choices have consequences. Some good; some not so good.

And now the children have been given a diary to help them reflect on their day-to-day decisions.

“We like to stress that there are many things we can do ourselves, that we are in control of, and that help us to feel good,” said headteacher David Turner.

“If we are able to do the things that help us – and actually those around us - to feel good, we are then most definitely making the right choices.”

At Rift House, children are encouraged to make a positive contribution to school life, manage their time, be creative, take risks and understand how their actions can affect others.

“It is an approach that we hope prepares pupils for the opportunities, responsibilities and experiences of later life,” he said.

Recently the school invested money – provided through INEOS’ Forgotten 40 initiative – to provide every child with a ‘Choices’ diary so they can reflect on their decisions throughout and at the end of the school day.

It can be everything from what they chose for lunch – and whether it was a healthy, balanced meal – to how respectful they have been and to how much exercise they have done.

“We try to provide as many opportunities as possible that can allow them to score their mental and physical well-being in their diaries,” he said.

The Forgotten 40 team also provided money to install an all-weather running track around the perimeter of the school field, with additional money being used to buy every child a school bag, a PE kit, a stationery pack and digital watches for those in years 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 so they could measure their steps.

Liz Bateman, a member of the school’s support staff, said the diaries had helped to build on the positive ethos in the school.

“The children feel good about themselves and behaviour is excellent,” she said. “The children are also fitter and look healthier which was a real issue, especially after lockdown.”