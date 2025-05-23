Ted Harrison painting unveiled at East Durham's Wellfield School
Wellfield School, in North Road East, Wingate, was gifted a Ted Harrison painting by the Ted Harrison Museum, in Canada, as part of the school’s 95th anniversary celebrations.
The former pupil, who was born in Wingate in 1926 and studied at the Hartlepool College of Art, later moved to Canada where he became a renowned artist.
Wellfield School headteacher Louise Colquhoun said: “This painting is more than a beautiful work of art, it’s a bridge between our past and present.
"We are deeply honoured to receive this gift and even more moved to share this moment with members of Ted Harrison’s family, who remain integral to our school community.”
The unveiling ceremony featured a speech from Linda Rodham, chief executive of New College Durham Academies Trust, as well as members of Ted Harrison’s family who still live in the area.
