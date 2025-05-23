A secondary school in East Durham has been gifted a painting by a renowned Canadian artist as it marks its 95th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellfield School, in North Road East, Wingate, was gifted a Ted Harrison painting by the Ted Harrison Museum, in Canada, as part of the school’s 95th anniversary celebrations.

The former pupil, who was born in Wingate in 1926 and studied at the Hartlepool College of Art, later moved to Canada where he became a renowned artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellfield School headteacher Louise Colquhoun said: “This painting is more than a beautiful work of art, it’s a bridge between our past and present.

Pupils at Wellfield School, in Wingate, admire the Ted Harrison painting that was gifted to the school as part of its 95th anniversary celebrations.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this gift and even more moved to share this moment with members of Ted Harrison’s family, who remain integral to our school community.”

The unveiling ceremony featured a speech from Linda Rodham, chief executive of New College Durham Academies Trust, as well as members of Ted Harrison’s family who still live in the area.