Ted Harrison painting unveiled at East Durham's Wellfield School

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd May 2025, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A secondary school in East Durham has been gifted a painting by a renowned Canadian artist as it marks its 95th anniversary.

Wellfield School, in North Road East, Wingate, was gifted a Ted Harrison painting by the Ted Harrison Museum, in Canada, as part of the school’s 95th anniversary celebrations.

The former pupil, who was born in Wingate in 1926 and studied at the Hartlepool College of Art, later moved to Canada where he became a renowned artist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wellfield School headteacher Louise Colquhoun said: “This painting is more than a beautiful work of art, it’s a bridge between our past and present.

Pupils at Wellfield School, in Wingate, admire the Ted Harrison painting that was gifted to the school as part of its 95th anniversary celebrations.Pupils at Wellfield School, in Wingate, admire the Ted Harrison painting that was gifted to the school as part of its 95th anniversary celebrations.
Pupils at Wellfield School, in Wingate, admire the Ted Harrison painting that was gifted to the school as part of its 95th anniversary celebrations.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this gift and even more moved to share this moment with members of Ted Harrison’s family, who remain integral to our school community.”

The unveiling ceremony featured a speech from Linda Rodham, chief executive of New College Durham Academies Trust, as well as members of Ted Harrison’s family who still live in the area.

Related topics:East Durham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice