FEELING GREAT: Weight loss is about maths, discipline and thinking ahead

"You wouldn’t keep cramming rubbish into an overflowing bin.”

Weight loss is a hot topic in my clinic, especially as summer arrives and people become more body-conscious.

But with all the noise around diets, slimming clubs and so-called “fat-burning hacks”, there’s still a lot of confusion. So let’s clear a few things up.

First: weight gain is about 80% what you eat and only 20% how active you are. If you regularly consume more than 2,000 calories a day (for women) or 2,500 (for men), you will gain weight. That’s not opinion - it’s simple maths.

Which brings us to the most important factor in weight loss: sustainability. Any diet that promises rapid results but can’t be maintained long-term is a trap. Yes, you might lose a few pounds quickly but if it’s built on restriction, it’ll fall apart the moment you return to old habits – and the weight will return, often with more disappointment than you started with.

I see it all the time. Clients jump between diet clubs, chasing short-term success. But I always ask: “Can you keep this up long-term?” If the answer is no, it’s not worth it.

The best way to lose or maintain weight is to know what’s in your food, stay within your calorie limit, and move more when you don’t. It really is that simple. And no, it doesn’t mean starving yourself. It means being consistent, realistic, and honest with your choices.

Here’s an easy analogy: you wouldn’t keep cramming rubbish into an overflowing bin just because you could. So why do we do it with food? Your body can only process so much. The excess doesn’t disappear – it stores as fat, adds pressure to joints, clogs arteries, and speeds up avoidable health problems.

If your GP says losing weight would benefit your health, take it seriously. But skip the fad diets. Instead, pick something you can live with – one that lets you enjoy your life, not put it on hold.

Ultimately, weight loss isn’t about shortcuts. It’s about maths, discipline, and long-term thinking. Do it right, and you’ll feel better, move better, and maybe even avoid chasing the same goal year after year.

For more tips and advice on healthy habits, please get in touch for a free copy of my book The Healthy Habit. Call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com.