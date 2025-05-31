Two new defibrillators have been installed in Hartlepool thanks to a pro-active town charity.

The DS43 Commmunity Defibrillator charity has installed two new defibrillators at Hill View, in Greatham, and at the junction of Wynyard Road and Kilmarnock Road, in Hartlepool.

The posts that the defibrillators attach to were paid for with money donated to the charity by Tees Million and Tesco Stronger Starts.

Pam and Bill Shurmer first set up the charity after their son, popular town cricketer Danny Shurmer, died aged just 43 in June 2021 from a cardiac arrest.

Initially, only three defibrillators were planned for the estate where Danny lived.

But due to the support the family received, the charity has now installed 83 across the town.

This brings the charity one step closer to achieving its goal of ensuring everyone is within 350 metres “as the crow flies” of a public defibrillator in an emergency.

Pam said: “This is ongoing because we have got lots of new buildings coming up across the town which need covering.

"To think we started off just wanting three and now we have 83.

"The coverage is really good.

"We are probably one of the best for public access defibrillators.”

While Greatham did already have one defibrillator, “it could not cover the whole village”.

All defibrillators in the town are registered with The Circuit, which is the British Heart Foundation’s national network that allows ambulance services to use them as and when they are needed.

Pam said: “Each one has at least two guardians, me and Bill and a member of the public who volunteers.

"This means that they are checked regularly.”

Pam continued: “A lot of work goes on behind the scenes too to raise awareness about CPR and how to use defibrillators.”

Donations are vital to this charity, with the cost of installing one defibrillator and cabinet £1,300, and installing a defibrillator onto a lampost an extra £1,000.

The cost of changing a battery, which must be done every two to five years, is an additional £300.

Pam said: “None of this could have happened without the support from people in the town and we always want to say thank you for that.”

For more information about the charity or to donate, see https://ds43communitydefibrillators.org.uk/.