Greatham’s historic feast is back for another year with a range of activities planned for the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greatham Feast has been held in Greatham village, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, since the 15th Century, and is believed to have been an event that even took place during both world wars.

The feast, which is now in its 564th year, was originally held to celebrate the birthday of St John the Baptist on June 24, and attracts hundreds of people from the village and across Hartlepool every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Greatham Feast disco will be taking place on Thursday, June 12, from 5pm until 9pm to nominate this year’s Feast King and Queen.

Greatham’s historic feast is back for another year with a range of activities planned. Pictured is the Greatham Feast parade back in 2006.

There will be a disco, party games, a tuck shop and food and drink.

From 3pm on Saturday, June 14 there will be a pool knockout tournament in The Hope & Anchor pub.

The celebrations are due to begin in full from 9.30am on Friday, June 20 as the annual school parade featuring pupils from Greatham Church of England Primary School makes its way to St John the Baptist’s Church for a service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be followed by the annual baby show will also be taking place at Greatham Community Centre later in the day.

Pictured are locals enjoying an afternoon tea during the 2023 Greatham Feast celebrations.

On Saturday, June 21, the festivities are going to kick off in style as locals take part in Greatham’s annual bake off followed by the much-anticipated parade at 1pm.

On Sunday, locals are invited to take part in Greatham’s family sports day featuring children’s races at around noon.