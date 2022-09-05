Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DS43 Community Defibrillators, created after the sad death of Danny Shurmer in Hartlepool last year, is teaming up with the North East Ambulance Service to show people how to use and access defibrillators in an emergency.

Four sessions, which will also cover CPR first aid resuscitation, will take place starting in September, and people are encouraged to sign up.

To date DS43 have installed 29 Community Public Access Defibrillators all over Hartlepool in a determined effort to protect lives, with more planned in the near future.

DS43 Community Defrillators group. Back row (left to right) Sarah Shurmer, Sarah West, Pam Shurmer, Kelly Cairns, Jill Couchman. Front kneeling left to right, Bill Shurmer and David Cairns.

But the group also feel it is important to deliver training and information about how to use them.

DS43 volunteer Kelly Cairns, who liaises with the ambulance to access funded units and arrange training and awareness sessions, said: "Although CPR maybe quite daunting and is no doubt the part of first aid training that we all shy away from, cardiac arrests happen and the knowledge on performing CPR is absolutely invaluable.

"First and foremost a call to 999 should be everyone's first reaction, a call handler will then provide guidance. Our upcoming sessions will provide training on CPR and early defibrillation.”

Danny Shurmer died in June 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest at home. Picture by FRANK REID

Kelly’s husband, David Cairns, a volunteer community first responder for the ambulance service, was on duty when he was alerted to Danny’s aid.

He came up with the idea of installing a public defibrillator on the estate and, with the backing and involvement of Danny’s family, DS43 was created.

The defibrillator training sessions are free and will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, September 20, at Six8Nine, Stockton Road, Hartlepool, 11am-1pm; Tuesday, October 4, at Hartlepool Cricket Club, Park Drive, 6pm-8pm; Thursday, October 20, at The Marine Hotel, The Front, Seaton Carew, 6.30pm-8.30pm, and Thursday, November 3, at West View Community Centre, Miers Ave, Hartlepool, 11am-1pm.

Two supporters, Matthew London and Peter Rhoden, are running this weekend’s Great North Run in aid of DS43. Each have JustGiving pages.

The group also says it is working with Hartlepool Borough Council to install defibrillators in five areas of town where there are gaps.