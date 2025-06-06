More than £2 million of government cash is to be invested in fresh improvements at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has been allocated just over £5.2million of new funding to carry out much-needed repairs across its estate.

Of that, £2.34m will be spent on “priority schemes” at Hartlepool hospital, in Holdforth Road, including more modern heating, CCTV, fire safety and improved lighting for the operating theatres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Taylor, director of estates for University Hospitals Tees, a group comprising the North Tees and Hartlepool and South Tees hospital trusts, said: “We welcome the government’s announcement of £5,209,000 investment in our estates at University Hospital of North Tees and University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Some £2.3m will be spent on upgrading the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

“Work will soon begin to deliver priority schemes costing £2.34m at the University Hospital of Hartlepool including a £1.6m investment in the replacement of inefficient heating pipes with an advanced energy-efficient system, as well as improvements to fire compartmentation works and electronic building management processes, and the purchase and installation of new air conditioning units, CCTV equipment, flooring and operating theatre lights.

“All works will take place within the 2025-26 financial year. We will aim to minimise disruptions as much as possible and we ask visitors to help us by following the advice of any onsite safety signage.”

The money is part of £118 million announced by the Department of Health and Social Care for 42 hospitals, mental health units and ambulance sites across the North East and Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Taylor is director of estates for the University Hospital of Hartlepool and University Hospital of North Tees.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash said the investment would ensuring the hospital is fit for the future to continue caring for residents.

He said: “This £2.34 million investment in University Hospital of Hartlepool is fantastic news for our town. It will deliver essential upgrades that keep patients safe, improve comfort for staff and visitors, and ensure our hospital continues to serve Hartlepool with the high-quality care we all rely on.”

Professor Graham Evans, of NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, added: "This investment in essential repairs is welcomed, as patient and staff safety are our priority.

“We are working to attract further national and regional investment to deliver our system-wide infrastructure strategy."