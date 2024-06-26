Health workers across Hartlepool Teesside win dispute over grading and back pay, says UNISON
Hundreds of staff walked out at hospital sites across the region, including Hartlepool, in a series of strikes since March this year.
Backed by the union UNISON, they campaigned to receive a higher pay band to reflect the tasks they routinely perform, along with back pay.
Staff working for North Tees & Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were due to walk out for a fifth time earlier this month until strikes were suspended when the trusts agreed to talk with the union.
Negotiations resulted in an improved offer for staff, including extending the date for back pay from July 2021 to July 1, 2019.
The union consulted staff and said the offer has been overwhelmingly accepted, bringing an end to the dispute.
South Tees Hospitals and North Tees and Hartlepool trusts said: "Unison colleagues worked with their members this week to consider this position. On Wednesday, 26 June, 2024, this offer was accepted by its members.
“Our trusts remain dedicated to patient care as a priority.”
Hundreds of healthcare assistants are now set to receive a “substantial wage” rise and back pay.
Clare Williams, UNISON Northern regional secretary, said: “It’s great to see staff fairly compensated after a hard-fought campaign. These healthcare assistants have been working above their pay band for many years.
“It should never have come to strike action but it’s good the trusts returned to negotiations and agreed the back pay staff deserved.”
UNISON said the healthcare assistants were paid at band 2 of the NHS Agenda for Change pay scale while increasingly carrying out clinical tasks under the higher band 3 rate, such as taking blood, performing electrocardiogram tests, and inserting cannulas.
Staff staged a series of walkouts ranging from 24 hours to five days at seven hospital sites including Hartlepool, North Tees, and James Cook.
UNISON North Tees & Hartlepool Health branch secretary Michael Swinbourne added: “Myself and colleagues in both branches have supported UNISON healthcare assistants to stand up against this pay injustice for several years now.
“It is therefore incredibly pleasing to see healthcare assistants are now being recognised and rewarded for their hard work and dedication.”
