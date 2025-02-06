Planning permission has been granted for a new £3.6 million substance misuse centre in Hartlepool.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation last year to demolish the existing treatment centre in Whitby Street, deemed not fit for purpose, and replace it with a single storey healthcare facility on the same site.

The new building has been designed to take into account “an increase in demand for a centre for drug and alcohol misuse”, according to documents provided in support of the application by Hartlepool Borough Council.

A report from development corporation planning officers has confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling them acceptable on balance.

An artist impression of the new substance misuse centre in Whitby Street, Hartlepool. Picture: Oberlanders Architects

It stated: “The application proposal forms an important part of the council’s plans to transform the delivery of its treatment services and help people reduce their levels of dependency.

“The existing facility at Whitby Street is in a poor and deteriorating condition with its internal layout ill-suited to the needs of modern clinical practice.

“The proposed development provides an opportunity to provide a bespoke building that would enable a wide range of primary care orientated clinical interventions to be provided in a clean and modern environment.”

The existing building has been deemed not fit for purpose. Picture by FRANK REID

Concerns had been expressed in relation to the design of the building, which is to be constructed from modular Portakabin units.

However, it was ruled the benefits of the proposed development and meeting an increased demand for the services went in favour of the application.

In October, Hartlepool councillors supported the scheme a full council meeting together with £3.6 million funding arrangements.

They said the development offered “improved modern accommodation for staff and service users.”

Denise McGuckin, managing director of the council, then said: “Following consideration of a number of sites it has been determined that we will demolish the existing site and build a new one, and we’ll put staff in temporary accommodation while that is happening.”

Previously, a new site had been proposed at the Roker Street car park off Park Road.

However, this was scrapped in July 2023 following hundreds of objections, including from nearby shopkeepers and regular visitors to the town centre.

Business owners spoke out over the loss of valuable car parking and the impact the development would have had on their staff and customers.