News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Plans to open drug and alcohol treatment centre in Hartlepool car park are scrapped

Businesses are celebrating after council chiefs confirmed they are scrapping plans to build a new drug and alcohol treatment facility in a town centre car park.
By Nic Marko
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

Hartlepool Borough Council had previously submitted proposals to house a substance treatment service in a portable building in the 76-space Roker Street car park.

It was intended to replace an existing treatment facility in Whitby Street which is deemed to be “no longer fit for purpose”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet the application was met with hundreds of objections with nearby businesses raising concerns over the potential loss of valuable car parking and the impact the development would have on their staff and customers.

From left, Eric Lambert, Debbie Conway, Karen Liddle and Cllr Tom Feeney at the Roker Street car park after plans for a substance misuse centre were unveiled in November 2022. Picture by FRANK REIDFrom left, Eric Lambert, Debbie Conway, Karen Liddle and Cllr Tom Feeney at the Roker Street car park after plans for a substance misuse centre were unveiled in November 2022. Picture by FRANK REID
From left, Eric Lambert, Debbie Conway, Karen Liddle and Cllr Tom Feeney at the Roker Street car park after plans for a substance misuse centre were unveiled in November 2022. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

Now Council chiefs have confirmed, after considering the responses, that they will instead look for another site.

This has been welcomed by businesses in the area, with Debbie Conway, who has Kraft Work Yarns, in The Arches, stating if the original proposals had progressed she would have had to look to relocate.

She said: “I’m really, really relieved, it’s a whole load off my mind, it means I can go ahead and start planning again because everything was on hold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Customers are going to be able to relax a bit, because they know they can still park opposite.”

Councillor Tom Feeney, manager of the Arches, said there had been a lot of “worry and fears from the small independent businesses in the area” and that they were “very pleased” with the decision.

He added: “It’s a much needed service, and we could do with a new building, but to have that smack bang in the middle of town is just unacceptable.”

Read More
Victory for Hartlepool allotment holders as planned 100 per cent rent rise is sc...

Phillipa Lambert Shaheen, of Mary Lambert bakery, said they were “thrilled” the council had listened to residents and reconsidered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karen Liddle, of the Karen Liddle School of Dance and The Dancing Cup cafe, in York Road, said it was a great relief to them.

She added: “We’re over the moon with the decision, mainly for the security of the children when they’re getting dropped off, and the parents.”

Councillor Mike Young, Hartlepool Borough Council leader, said: “After much discussion our political group have made the decision alongside officers to find a different location for the drug and alcohol centre.

“That information will come forward as and when it is made available.”

Related topics:Hartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepoolMike Young