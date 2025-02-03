Tourism chiefs have struck lucky after being awarded more than £600,000 of lottery funding to help transform two town attractions.

Hartlepool Borough Council has received £631,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund towards the Tides of Change project.

It is due to be spent on plans to reinvigorate visitors’ experience of the Museum of Hartlepool and paddle steamer Wingfield Castle and tell the story of Hartlepool in a “fresh, engaging and accessible way”.

Subject to further funding, the project is set to provide increased and upgraded exhibition spaces, new entrances and better access, interactive features, new community and learning spaces, and the restoration and reopening of the Wingfield Castle.

Hartlepool councillors (left) Pamela Hargreaves, Gary Allen and Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash outside the Museum of Hartlepool, and artist impressions of the new-look museum and Wingfield Castle paddle steamer (bottom).

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We are delighted to have received this initial support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“Thanks to National Lottery players we can now develop our plans to transform the Museum of Hartlepool and the Wingfield Castle into a truly amazing visitor experience.

“Both these landmarks are integral to the wider £52m waterfront regeneration and Tides of Change will really put them on the map, enable us to put more of Hartlepool’s treasures on display and take people of all ages on a fascinating journey through Hartlepool’s remarkable history.”

An artist impression of the reopened Wingfield Castle.

The development phase is due to include a range of activities, pilot projects and consultation events to encourage the widest possible community involvement in shaping the project and ensure it is relevant to people’s needs.

Some of the pilot projects are to include maritime skills giving volunteers hands-on involvement and training in preserving Hartlepool’s heritage, walking tours exploring the local coast, a folklore music event and opportunities for schoolchildren.

The council announced it had appointed award-winning architects LDN Architects to reimagine and redevelop the attractions last March.

The target completion date for the transformations is 2029.

The Tides of Change project aims to provide increased and upgraded exhibition spaces in the Museum of Hartlepool.

Helen Featherstone, from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players this grant will work towards providing an enthralling visitor experience for our unique attractions, including the much-loved historic vessel the Wingfield Castle."

The council says the project will complement what Hartlepool has to offer along with the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool and the wider waterfront regeneration, including the new Highlight leisure centre.