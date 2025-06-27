Radis Community Care announced as new care provider for Hartlepool Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust retirement village
Radis Community Care will take over from the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) which has provided in-house care as operators of Hartfields Retirement Village, in Hartlepool, since opening in 2008.
It follows a decision by JRHT to withdraw from providing care services and focus solely on providing housing and support for the retirement complex’s 242 homes and residents.
Established in 2001, Radius is described as a leading provider of community-based social care and support for vulnerable adults, operating over 90 locations across England and Wales.
They have been commissioned by Hartlepool Borough Council and will assume responsibility for providing care from Monday, July 7.
Existing care staff have been given the opportunity to transfer.
Julie Wales, regional manager at Radis Community Care, said: “Our aim is always to help and assist people to remain as independent as possible.
“The excellent on-site care team will continue to deliver bespoke plans suited to everyone, ensuring that everyone gains the flexible care, help and support they need, as and when they need it.”
A meet and greet event recently took place for residents, families and staff.
Jill Harrison, from Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “Our key priority has been to ensure that the residents who currently receive care continue to be supported to live independently in their own homes and to that end we were delighted to appoint Radis, which has a very strong track record.
“We are working closely with Radis and Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust to ensure a smooth transition for both residents and the continued provision of quality services.”
