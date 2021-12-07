SHAPING UP: Christmas present gift ideas that will be a festive hit with fitness fanatics

Here’s my top eight Christmas gifts that any health-conscious person would love

EarphonesYou can’t beat a good quality pair of earphones to listen to your favourite workout playlist. I’ve tried lots of different brands/types, but my favourite is Apple AirPods Pro. They automatically connect to your phone via Bluetooth when you put them in your ears. There’s no wires, so no tangles. They’re sweat and weather resistant and the quality of sound is amazing.www.apple.com/uk £239Workout WearIt seems like everyone is wearing ‘active wear’ now. Maybe it’s since we got used to being less formal over the Covid lockdowns. My favourite brand at the moment is an Irish brand called Gym+Coffee. Their clothing is very comfortable and really good quality. Other popular brands include Sweaty Betty, Alo and Gym Sharkwww.gympluscoffee.com

www.aloyoga.comwww.sweatybetty.comwww.gymshark.comSmart WatchThe Fitbit Sense is one of the most advanced health smart watches on the market and won the Heath Tech Of The Year award in 2020. It’s waterproof, has built in GPS (which means you don’t have to take your phone when you go out running), tracks your sleep patterns, manages your stress levels, and comes with an ECG app too.www.fitbit.com £199.99Water BottleI used to go through about 15-20 bottles of water a week, but after seeing a documentary about the damage plastic is doing to our oceans I switched to using a bottle with a filter. Not only has it saved me money, but it means I’m also doing my bit towards protecting the environment.www.waterbobble.uk Starting from £10Essential Oil Diffuser

An essential oil diffuser can make your home smell nice, but with different oils added, a diffuser can also bring a whole host of health benefits, including boosting energy, increasing brainpower, and helping you get a better night's sleep.www.neomorganics.com From £95

Massage Gun

The Theragun is a deep tissue massage tool that I swear by. It won't replace a massage therapist or chiropractor, but for a tight muscles or general achiness, this device is the perfect solution.

www.therabody.com from £149

Calm Subscription

Calm is the number one app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. For anyone wanting to improve these areas of their lifestyle this app is perfect. It’s filled with hundreds of meditation practices and sleep stories that are written and recorded by some of the top experts.

www.calm.com £28.99 per year

Bath/Shower GelOne thing that gym-goes use a lot is shower gel. After a tough workout there’s nothing better than a relaxing bath or invigorating shower! My favourite is Molton Brown. Especially the Re-Charge Black Pepper Sport, Muscle Soak and Body Wash.www.moltonrown.co.uk from £18Magazine SubscriptionMost health-conscious people like to read about workouts, equipment and fashions so they can stay up to date with new trends. This is a present that can last all year round, with a new magazine on your door step each month. There’s lots to choose from but here’s a couple of the most popular ones to get you started:www.mensfitness.co.uk from £39.99www.womensfitness.co.uk from £36.99Fitness VouchersWith New Year resolution season around the corner, vouchers for a fitness programme will certainly be appreciated.