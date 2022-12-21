100 years of Hartlepool Christmas - The changing face of the town from the 1900s to the 2000s

The Hartlepool Mail produced a feature in the 1960s on how much the town had changed at Christmastime.

It compared life in 1911 with 1961 and we thought we would update it by adding a third era into the mix – the 2000s.

The parents hunt for the best presents.

The 2011 Boxing Day dip at Seaton Carew.

In 1911, it was wooden dolls for the girls and wooden trains for the boys along with an apple, orange and “a shiny new penny which would buy enough toffee, candy and bull’s eyes to make anyone ill”.

In 1961, Barbie dolls were becoming a worldwide hit and Ken doll was just arriving on the scene.

By 2011, parents were trying to get their hands on the latest toys including Doggy Doo, Fijit Friend and Kidizoom Twist. And online shopping was one way of grabbing a bargain.

Putting up the tree

The Mail's 1961 report on the changing face of Christmas.

Not only was there no town tree in 1911, they were very rarely to be seen in the homes of West Hartlepool.

By 2011, most houses had a tree and lights which could dazzle in any pattern you liked. They also had moving Santas who would sing ‘Last Christmas’ at you, as well reindeer, elves and more which would boogie as long as the batteries lasted.

Going to see Santa

Hartlepool Town Centre and the crane in action as it gets ready to put up the Christmas tree in this undated photo.

In 1911, children gathered in their thousands at West Hartlepool railway station “to see the arrival of the town’s one and only Father Christmas, ” said our reporter.

By 1961, there were four Santas in West Hartlepool alone.

By 2011, there would be a Santa parade and a very public switching on of Christmas lights

Christmas Eve

The awe in a child's face at Christmas. Another undated photo from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

The children of 1911 went to bed on Christmas Eve without complaint because they were “subjected to the strictest discipline” and referred to their fathers as Sir rather than Dad, said the Mail.

By 1961, children would go to bed but only after pleading for a chance to watch Huckleberry Hound on television.

By 2011, children might settle down to a December 24 TV treat such as Santa Clause 2, or the Outnumbered Christmas special. But they had the option of watching it on their own bedroom portable TV.

Christmas Day

In 1911, every West Hartlepool family upheld the tradition of going to church on Christmas Day. Not so much by 1961 or 2011.

In 1911, councillors visited the workhouse to give the 75 inmates a festive treat and fruit and a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

“Children in the workhouse were also taken to the Empire to see a picture show and in the evening were treated to a selection of gramophone records.”

Youngsters in 1961 would enjoy Elsa the Lioness on TV and listen to Elvis singing Wooden Heart.

In 2011, families could keep in touch with faraway relatives through ever-advancing technology – while taking photos and videos of the whole day on their mobiles.

