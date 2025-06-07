The Wesley has undergone numerous uses since 1872 and will soon start another new chapter.The Wesley has undergone numerous uses since 1872 and will soon start another new chapter.
The Wesley has undergone numerous uses since 1872 and will soon start another new chapter.

19 pictures of historic Hartlepool Wesley Chapel as it gets ready for new lease of life

By Mark Payne
Published 7th Jun 2025, 16:53 BST
The multi-million pound redevelopment of the historic Wesley Chapel in Hartlepool town centre is on course for completion later this year.

The Grade II-listed former Methodist church is being turned into a 36-bedroom boutique wedding and events venue.

In recent weeks and months the condition of the building has noticeably improved after years standing derelict and previous fires.

As the building looks forward to anther new chapter, we are looking back at earlier days in its life as a church, nightclub and plush gym and health club.

The Wesley is currently being renovated into a boutique events venue with 36 bedrooms, bar, restaurant and more.

1. Taking shape

The Wesley is currently being renovated into a boutique events venue with 36 bedrooms, bar, restaurant and more. Photo: Mark Payne

A view inside the Wesley in 1993 before work started to transform the building into a nightclub with its original pews still in place.

2. Former sorry state in the Nineties

A view inside the Wesley in 1993 before work started to transform the building into a nightclub with its original pews still in place. Photo: Mail

A view of the same location in late 2024 as it undergoes redevelopment.

3. New development

A view of the same location in late 2024 as it undergoes redevelopment. Photo: Frank Reid

The Wesley enjoyed several years as a successul nightclub from the mid 90s to early 2000s. Youngsters packed out Wesley Square here in 1998 for a special event for under 18s.

4. Nightclub days

The Wesley enjoyed several years as a successul nightclub from the mid 90s to early 2000s. Youngsters packed out Wesley Square here in 1998 for a special event for under 18s. Photo: Mail

