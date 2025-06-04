Here are 13 photos of the club going back decades to more recent times when it was still a hive of activity and a key part of the town’s social club scene.
1. Looking back
Looking back at Hartlepool's Engineers Club. Photo: Mail
2. Knockout venue
A boxing match in the grounds of the Engineers club going back decades. It was a popular venue for the sport for many years. Photo: Mail
3. At the heart of the community
Mark Cockrill (left) and Stephen Willis from the Engineers Social Club with mum Clair Foster and daughter Talia in 2011 when the club hosted an event to raise funds for Talia. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Old site
The original Hartlepool Engineers Club, in Raby Road, was originally formed in 1919 by 12 local engineers who worked in the local shipyards. The old club was demolished in 1969 and replaced opposite with the new building. Photo: Mail
