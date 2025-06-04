In pictures: The rise and decline of Hartlepool's Engineers Club as it is demolished

By Mark Payne
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST
Hartlepool’s Engineers Club in Raby Road is biting the dust after more than 50 years.

Its demolition after several years standing derelict is reported to be part of multi-million pound plans for the site and business centre in Wesley Square.

Here are 13 photos of the club going back decades to more recent times when it was still a hive of activity and a key part of the town’s social club scene.

A boxing match in the grounds of the Engineers club going back decades. It was a popular venue for the sport for many years.

Mark Cockrill (left) and Stephen Willis from the Engineers Social Club with mum Clair Foster and daughter Talia in 2011 when the club hosted an event to raise funds for Talia.

The original Hartlepool Engineers Club, in Raby Road, was originally formed in 1919 by 12 local engineers who worked in the local shipyards. The old club was demolished in 1969 and replaced opposite with the new building.

