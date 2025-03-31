Last week, we brought you the story of Hartlepool twin sisters Laura and Rachel Lancaster who are set to have their artwork featured in an exhibition at Gateshead’s Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art.
Now, here are 23 great pictures of twins to have also appeared in the Mail in the last 20 plus years.
