Some of the twins who have appeared in the Mail over the years.

23 great pictures of Hartlepool twins from the Nineties to now

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 16:57 BST
Double the work and double the joy – so goes the saying of twins.

Last week, we brought you the story of Hartlepool twin sisters Laura and Rachel Lancaster who are set to have their artwork featured in an exhibition at Gateshead’s Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art.

Now, here are 23 great pictures of twins to have also appeared in the Mail in the last 20 plus years.

Photographer Tom Patterson with twins Shaun (left) and Liam Horton in 2014.

1. In the frame

Photographer Tom Patterson with twins Shaun (left) and Liam Horton in 2014. Photo: tc

Sporting twins Ryan and Shaunagh Foreman pictured in 2014.

2. Sporty siblings

Sporting twins Ryan and Shaunagh Foreman pictured in 2014. Photo: Mail

Steven and Michelle Turner, from Bishop Cuthbert, decided to take their two-year-old twins Freya and Violet to Ward Jackson Park for some sledging when snow fell in 2015.

3. Snow day

Steven and Michelle Turner, from Bishop Cuthbert, decided to take their two-year-old twins Freya and Violet to Ward Jackson Park for some sledging when snow fell in 2015. Photo: Picture by David Allan

Twins Daniel and Rachel Merifield collecting their GCSE results at Manor College of Technology in 2003.

4. Making the grade

Twins Daniel and Rachel Merifield collecting their GCSE results at Manor College of Technology in 2003. Photo: FLR

