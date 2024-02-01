Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owners of The Staincliffe, in The Cliff, Seaton Carew, have confirmed that the premises are expected to remain closed as they seek planning permission to build dozens of new apartments.

Initially, 41 luxury and duplex apartments were set to be built across four storeys.

But this has since changed after Acland Homes – which bought the site in July 2023 – say they came up against opposition from members of the public.

The Staincliffe appears to be closed for good.

Stephen Litherland, managing director of Acland Homes, said: “There are now going to be three storeys rather than four, and 37 or 38 apartments.

"We have also changed the materials so they are more in keeping with the history of the building.”

Hartlepool residents were invited to a housing consultation at The Staincliffe in November 2023 to see planned proposals for the future of the site, which will see this historic landmark brought to the ground.

Despite closing just after Christmas, no new tenants have come forward and "it does not look like there is any prospect of getting anyone else in”.

Darab Rezai outside The Staincliffe before it closed.

Mr Litherland said: “There is no prospect of making the hotel a viable solution.”

Catering Solution Consultancy took over the hospitality at The Staincliffe in the summer of 2023 after the site was bought by Acland Homes.

It spent over £60,000 on upgrading the plumbing, heating and repairs, as well as opening a new fish and chip restaurant and even introducing a Sunday carvery.

Darab Rezai, the company’s operator, had hoped to run the hotel as a successful business until Acland Homes got permission to replace the hotel with new apartments.

But Mr Rezai, who warned in a Mail article that more customers were needed, has now ended his tenancy.

Speaking about Mr Rezai’s tenancy, Mr Litherland said: “He was running at a loss of £2,000 a month. It was not worth him being in there.”

The historic landmark has now been boarded up for “security reasons” and everything from the inside has been removed.