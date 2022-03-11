The BBC Radio Tees presenter will celebrate the launch of Goffy Media in January 1992 and rekindle his early days spinning soul music records in Hartlepool’s’ Gemini nightclub in a show headlined by top Luther Vandross performer Harry Cambridge .

It takes place on Sunday, March 13, in Middlesbrough, with more celebration events set follow later this year in his home town.

Goffy said: “My very first nightclub gig was working for Ron Trotter in the Gemini nightclub in Villiers Street, Hartlepool.

Hartlepool-born radio star Paul 'Goffy' Gough is kicking off his 30th anniversary celebrations.

"The place really was loved all across the North East and so many people headed into Hartlepool from other parts to take in the great soul music and unique atmosphere of the venue.”

He also remembered Middlesbrough DJ Tony Hargan who worked in the town’s Mandy’s nightclub and record shop Alan Fearnley’s.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s show, Goffy added: “Soul music has always been my favourite and the planned list of songs for the first party night will reflect this.

“It will bring back lots of memories for people that remember spending time in the Gemini Hartlepool, Mandy’s in Middlesbrough and browsing the racks of Alan Fearnley’s Records along Linthorpe Road in the Boro and chatting to the much missed Tony Hargan in there.”

Gemini nightclub owner Ron Trotter pictured with Pans People.

Luther Vandross performer Harry Cambridge was one of the first acts Goffy highlighted on his Radio Tees shows since he spotted him working in Benidorm almost 10 years ago.

“I am thrilled that Harry Cambridge will kick off the celebrations,” he said. “His Luther Vandross tribute show is taking the theatres all around the UK by storm.”

He will perform all of the soul legend’s famous tunes including Never Too Much, Stop To Love, Álways and Forever, plus music from his other favourite soul stars such as George Benson, Lionel Richie, Harold Melvin and Stevie Wonder.

An Evening with Harry Cambridge takes place at North Ormesby Working Mens Club, on Sunday at 8.30pm.

Tickets are priced £12 and are available via Goffy Media on 07990 588424, directly from the club, or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/538238.

