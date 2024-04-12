Scores of people from across Hartlepool have played bingo over the decades at home and in bingo halls.Scores of people from across Hartlepool have played bingo over the decades at home and in bingo halls.
Here are 25 photos of people across Hartlepool enjoying a game of bingo over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:28 BST

Here, then, are 25 photos of people playing the popular game at Mecca Bingo, in The Lanyard, the former Carlton Bingo, in York Road, Hartlepool, and in care homes across the town.

Mark Labbett from ITV's The Chase makes an appearance at Hartlepool's Mecca Bingo Hall in 2015.

Mark Labbett from ITV's The Chase makes an appearance at Hartlepool's Mecca Bingo Hall in 2015. Photo: Terry Blackburn

Mecca Bingo general manager, Gavin Lee, stands alongside Katie Usher, from Matalan, and Russ Green, from Hartlepool United Football Club, at the re-launch of the bingo club in 2012.

Mecca Bingo general manager, Gavin Lee, stands alongside Katie Usher, from Matalan, and Russ Green, from Hartlepool United Football Club, at the re-launch of the bingo club in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool Stroke Club members from left, Dot Gutridge, Gloria Glaister and Margaret Bunton are looking forward to playing bingo in 2012.

Hartlepool Stroke Club members from left, Dot Gutridge, Gloria Glaister and Margaret Bunton are looking forward to playing bingo in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Manor West Tuesday Club members meet at the Belle Vue Sports and Social Club, in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, to play some bingo in 2013.

Manor West Tuesday Club members meet at the Belle Vue Sports and Social Club, in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, to play some bingo in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

