Here, then, are 25 photos of people playing the popular game at Mecca Bingo, in The Lanyard, the former Carlton Bingo, in York Road, Hartlepool, and in care homes across the town.
1. Special guest
Mark Labbett from ITV's The Chase makes an appearance at Hartlepool's Mecca Bingo Hall in 2015. Photo: Terry Blackburn
2. It's party time
Mecca Bingo general manager, Gavin Lee, stands alongside Katie Usher, from Matalan, and Russ Green, from Hartlepool United Football Club, at the re-launch of the bingo club in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Stroke Club
Hartlepool Stroke Club members from left, Dot Gutridge, Gloria Glaister and Margaret Bunton are looking forward to playing bingo in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Manor West Tuesday Club
Manor West Tuesday Club members meet at the Belle Vue Sports and Social Club, in Kendal Road, Hartlepool, to play some bingo in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid