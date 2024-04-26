The Stag and Monkey is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, so here are some photos of times gone by. Do you recognise anyone?The Stag and Monkey is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, so here are some photos of times gone by. Do you recognise anyone?
One Hartlepool pub is celebrating its 10th birthday this month.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:26 BST

The Stag and Monkey, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, is hosting its first mini festival – Stag Fest – on Saturday, April 27, to mark the occasion.

There is going to be a range of live bands and DJs performing music throughout the day both outside in the beer garden and inside the pub.

Rebecca and Gary Drake, general managers of the Stag and Monkey, celebrate their Hartlepool Mail Pub of The Year trophy alongside staff members Lewis Drake, Kieran Bradwell, David Hall, Rebecca Bates and Michelle Duffield in 2015.

Rebecca and Gary Drake, general managers of the Stag and Monkey, celebrate their Hartlepool Mail Pub of The Year trophy alongside staff members Lewis Drake, Kieran Bradwell, David Hall, Rebecca Bates and Michelle Duffield in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

Rebecca Drake, general manager at the Stag and Monkey, gets ready to pull a pint for a customer in 2015.

Rebecca Drake, general manager at the Stag and Monkey, gets ready to pull a pint for a customer in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

Michael Rice celebrates winning The Voice UK alongside his family and friends at The Stag and Monkey in 2018.

Michael Rice celebrates winning The Voice UK alongside his family and friends at The Stag and Monkey in 2018. Photo: Tim Richardson

Family and friends turn out to watch Michael Rice win The Voice UK in 2018.

Family and friends turn out to watch Michael Rice win The Voice UK in 2018. Photo: Tim Richardson

