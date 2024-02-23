New details revealed about Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea's summer visit to Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea visits Seaton Reach, in Coronation Drive, Hartlepool, on Saturday, August 3, for the first time in the event’s history.

Popular Ibiza DJ Paul Oakenfold is headlining the event with an exclusive Ibiza House set alongside fashion icon Gok Wan.

The Kings of Tomorrow, Michael Gray, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago and Marshall Jefferson are set to perform popular club classics to festival goers on the main stage.

Thousands of fans descended on Seaton Reach last summer for Clubland by the Sea.

Julie MckNight is also making an appearance and is expected to perform her house classic hit Finally.

David Dunn, Callum Smith, Peverell and Ryan McDermott are also going to be taking to the stage.

The event’s second and smaller stage also promises to deliver – mixing beats and rhythms throughout the day – and is being hosted by Beat Boutique.

Tickets for this event are now on sale, including tickets for a separate VIP section featuring a private bar, comfortable seating and private views of the stage.

Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea, however, is just one of a number of events coming to Seaton Reach this summer.