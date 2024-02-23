News you can trust since 1877
New details revealed about Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea's summer visit to Hartlepool

More details have been revealed about a major dance festival coming to Hartlepool as part of a summer calendar of music events.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:09 GMT
Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea visits Seaton Reach, in Coronation Drive, Hartlepool, on Saturday, August 3, for the first time in the event’s history.

Popular Ibiza DJ Paul Oakenfold is headlining the event with an exclusive Ibiza House set alongside fashion icon Gok Wan.

The Kings of Tomorrow, Michael Gray, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago and Marshall Jefferson are set to perform popular club classics to festival goers on the main stage.

Thousands of fans descended on Seaton Reach last summer for Clubland by the Sea.

Julie MckNight is also making an appearance and is expected to perform her house classic hit Finally.

David Dunn, Callum Smith, Peverell and Ryan McDermott are also going to be taking to the stage.

The event’s second and smaller stage also promises to deliver – mixing beats and rhythms throughout the day – and is being hosted by Beat Boutique.

Tickets for this event are now on sale, including tickets for a separate VIP section featuring a private bar, comfortable seating and private views of the stage.

Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea, however, is just one of a number of events coming to Seaton Reach this summer.

Festival goers can also expect to enjoy classic hits at Clubland by the Sea on July 26, rock stars the Kaiser Chiefs at Soundwave Festival on July 27 as well as tribute artists at The Open Jar Tribute Festival on the weekend of September 6 and 7.

