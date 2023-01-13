Evelyn made the headlines for everything from tackling hooliganism to sending a cake to a Prime Minister.

But she had a heart of gold when it came to romance and her Lonely Hearts Club had a great rate of matching couples.

Historian Graeme Harper takes a look in his latest story from Hartlepool’s past.

Evelyn Harrison, left, and her Lonely Hearts Club getting ready to set off for London in 1967. They were leaving Hartlepool station on the Cupid Express.

“It all started in 1965.

“That was the year that Evelyn Harrison – a housewife from the Raby Road area – set up her Lonely Hearts Club.

“It started as a local group which met regularly in the Corporation Club in Whitby Street but Evelyn’s flair for publicity soon brought wider attention.

“In 1967, she and 15 others set off for London on a train which they christened Cupid Express. They sang a song that a member had written specifically for the occasion.

Hartlepool Corporation Club where Evelyn's Lonely Heart Club first met in 1965.

“Once in the Capital they headed for Speakers Corner in Hyde Park to spread the word, although a torrential downpour scuppered their plans of reaching a large audience.

“Then, they dashed back to get the last train home and Evelyn allegedly turned down a chance to appear on Eamon Andrews’ TV show later that night.

Dating through Rent-A-Cook

“This was a Lonely Hearts club which could boast success.

The Nursery Inn where Evelyn once held a mock wedding for charity.

“By 1971 there had already been 15 marriages and Mrs Harrison devised a new initiative to try and bring even more couples together.

“Believing in the old adage that the best way to a man’s heart was through his stomach, she began ‘Rent- a –Cook ‘, where lonely men met their female counterparts for a slap-up meal cooked in the woman’s home.

“Men paid the expenses and made a 10p pence donation for charity.

“And soon her expertise became internationally recognised. In October 1973, 100 women in Hong Kong aged between 17 and 23 – who were fed up with the ‘cold, inscrutable men of the Orient’ – appealed to find British men.

Former Prime Minister James Callaghan on a visit to the North East. In 1976, he wrote to Evelyn to thank her for sending him a cake.

“Mrs Harrison was only too happy to help and did her best to line up partners.

350 would-be grooms on the books

“In October of that year, as part of the club’s birthday party, 350 letters from potential grooms-to-be all over the country were collected and excitedly distributed to 80 women members on the look-out for love.

“She once launched a campaign to find partners for oil rig workers and set her sights even higher in 1974.

“Never normally shy of publicity, in 1974 she wrote to the then unmarried Prince Charles offering him advice on the art of kissing.

‘To Big Jim from Little Evelyn’

Evelyn applied to become the manager of Sunderland Football Club after Jimmy Adamson's departure.

“Prime Minister James Callaghan wrote to Evelyn in 1976 to thank her for her gift with a difference.

“Evelyn visited London to raise money for charity by selling kisses. She grabbed pecks of affection from policemen and the Prime Minister’s bodyguards.

“She also left a cake for Mr Callaghan which had been baked by a member of the town’s Lonely Hearts Club. It was addressed “To Big Jim From Little Evelyn.”

“An aide to Mr Callaghan sent a reply saying the Prime Minister sent his thanks for ‘such a delicious cake.”

“That same year, Evelyn was playing matchmaker again by organising a mock wedding in Hartlepool.

“The event was planned at the Nursery Inn in town but the search was on for a groom in the ceremony. The event was held to raise money for the Friends of the Hartlepool Hospitals.

“But on the eve of the ‘wedding’, Evelyn told the Mail: “The men seem to be a little shy. If no one comes forward before tomorrow, we shall have to dress a woman as the groom.”

Evelyn’s bid to become the Sunderland manager

“She was a dab hand at finding romance for others but Evelyn was a tireless charity fundraiser too and also had an eye on current events.

“In 1977, she attempted to solve football hooliganism. Her solution was simple.

“She believed that men were much less likely to cause trouble at games if they had their wives or girlfriends with them. Not only would this distract them from fighting, but it would also mean that if trouble did occur then the women would be on hand to diffuse the situation.

“Those supporters who did not have a wife or girlfriend would be encouraged to take advantage of the numerous women who had volunteered to help.

“In 1978, she put herself forward as the next manager of Sunderland following the departure of Jimmy Adamson. Billy Elliott got the job.

She left such a legacy of smiles

“Evelyn Harrison died in 1980 and it appears that her beloved Lonely Hearts Club ended with her passing.

“But to this day, mention of her name still brings a smile to the faces of many people in town.”

Our thanks go to Graeme for another great Hartlepool story.

Now we want your memories of the Lonely Heart Club and the Hartlepool woman who found partners for others.

Do you remember Evelyn and were you one of the couples to find love thanks to her?