When Christmas in Hartlepool meant the Binns window, candied peel in Knights and toys from Woolworths

Hartlepool Mail readers have certainly had plenty to say about festive seasons gone by.

Over the years, we have asked them to recall their favourite shops for Christmas browsing and bargain hunting.

We’ve had some great responses.

Knights, Woolworths and Binns - three of the Hartlepool shop you loved at Christmas.

In 2016, readers shared memories of the Binns Christmas display. One said: “Windows were full of Christmas trees all sparkling. We bought our first one from their lovely display and cost nearly a months wages but worth every penny."

John F Knights was a wondrous grocers shop in Church Square and was full of amazing smells at Christmas.

One reader remembered, in a story six years ago, “going there with my Grandma to buy candied peel for Christmas cakes. We then had to grate it and I spent most of the time grating my fingers”.

Others remembered the smells of freshly ground coffee. What about you?

The Dovecot's toy section was filled with cardboard boxes full of goodies.

In 2017, you shared memories of Woolworths. As well as the usual favourites such as the pick n’mix, you also remembered the 1970s LPs which were full of chart hits but with a difference.

One reader recalled buying ‘Top of the Pops albums in the early 70s. Weren’t the real singers but they were cheap."

Others remembered buying Matchbox cars and Ladybird books.

Candied peel for Christmas cakes from John F Knights.

Glass swans from Dovecot

The Dovecot was another favourite when we asked for your memories of it in 2017.

It had a massive upstairs toys section in Church Street and you recalled ‘Loads of cardboard boxes all stacked together with so much to look at. Loved it. Jazz band stick - favourite purchase for a treat of me mam. Or clackers.”

Others remembered the glass swans that you filled with coloured water.

The Binns Christmas window was always a treat.

We can’t forget the Central Stores in Park Road. It had the best Santa in town according to some people as well as a superb toy department and a cafe with the ultimate in home-made scones, you said.

We’ve probably missed loads of other top choices so perhaps you can fill in the blanks.

Get in touch and share your own Hartlepool Christmas shopping memories by emailing [email protected]

Woolworths was a favourite for those LPs full of chart hits. Oh and Ladybird books, pic n mix, Matchbook cars and much more.