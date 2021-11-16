Community chiefs 'over the moon' as Hartlepool park secures £25,000 for new play equipment

Burn Valley Gardens has secured up to £25,223 to invest in its play area after work by a local councillor and residents’ group.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, who represents the Burn Valley ward in Hartlepool, has been working with the Burn Valley North Residents’ Association over the last few months to shape the bid.

Now their application to the Impetus Environmental Trust, which distributes money for Highfield Environmental, based in Billingham, has been successful.

Children's play equipment is set to be improved in Burn Valley Gardens.

He said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have secured this investment for our local community because the Burn Valley Gardens are so important to our community.

"Councils no longer have the money to invest in our play areas and so we need to innovate to ensure we can continue to improve our local areas.

"Working with the Burn Valley North Residents’ Association is always a privilege and I am so pleased that we could make this happen.”

Burn Valley Gardens has two play areas, one for young children aged five to eight, and another aimed at youngsters aged up to 13.

A spokesperson for the Burn Valley North Residents’ Association said: “We were very happy to support this bid and delighted that the money has been secured.

"Our play areas are a vital part of our community and this will make real difference to them.

"We always look to work effectively with our ward councillors, so thank you to Councillor Brash for his efforts in getting this investment for our area.”

A spokesperson for the Impetus Environmental Trust added: “We are delighted to fund a new play area in Hartlepool.”

Several conditions attached to the grant will now be worked through over the coming weeks before work on the play area begins.

Cllr Brash added: “One of the elements of the successful grant is a requirement to raise 10% match funding, which we have already made a successful start on, but if anyone wishes to contribute to the project then that would be very welcome.”

