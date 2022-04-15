Huge £4,000 boost for Hartlepool charity after live music extravaganza goes down a storm

The message went out to the hundreds of people who supported the March of the Mods.

The series of events included live music, raffles and more at the South Durhams Steelworks Club, Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club, and the Corporation “Clippy” Club.

It helped to raise £8,000 and half of that went to the Hartlepool charity Miles for Men which supports people fighting cancer, including courageous children, and it also helps those who are living with life-limiting disabilities.

March of the Mods has donated £4,000 to help the work of Hartlepool charity Miles for Men.

March of the Mods organiser Kev McGuire said the live events ‘went brilliantly given the past few years everyone has had and once again the people of Hartlepool and further afield have dug deep. You are all massive heroes in my eyes.”

Miles for Menstarted when Micky Day founded the 5k run in memory of his father Michael Day senior, who died aged 68 after a one-year battle with throat cancer.

There has been no stopping the town charity ever since and Micky said: “We can not thank Kev enough, and thank you to everyone who attended March of the Mods. The funds will go out to families that we support in the community.”

Kev also praised everyone who gave their support to the events in March and said: “I would love to thank everyone who attended from the bottom our hearts and those brilliant bands, acoustic acts and DJs who performed,

"And thanks to Dwane Douglas, Brian Minton, Anne Abbey, Sue Shearer, Deb Robson and Ian Cunningham, Chris Pearson, Caddy, Ste Pounder and the staff at Rovers RFC, the Clippy Club and the Steelys.”

Kev said: “We return in 2023 with events at The Steelys on March 4, a Soul night at The Clippy Club on March 31 and our main event is at The Hartlepool United Supporters Club on April 1.”

Kev McGuire, left, organiser of March of the Mods which has given a £4,000 donation to Miles for Men whose founder Micky Day is pictured right.

A flashback to last month's March of the Mods charity event.