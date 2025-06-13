Cash Boost for Consett Food Bank from Morrisons Foundation

Foundation for Good, a local charity that provides support to members of the community from across Consett and the surrounding area, were delighted to receive a donation of more than £1,100 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled Foundation for Good to install heavy duty shelving to store donated food and household goods for their vital food bank facility. The food bank operates bi-weekly and provides vital support to local individuals and families in need.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that the Foundation has been able to support the wonderful work of Foundation for Good with a donation of £1,152. The charity provides invaluable support to members of the community from all across County Durham.

“In addition to the fresh fruit and veg, as well as canned goods to pasta and rice, the charity also offers personal hygiene products, a clothing essential service as well as wellbeing support and fitness activities.

Fraser Neill, Foundation for Good Chief Executive Officer, holding a crate of donations at the charity’s food bank

“It’s a remarkable charity and I’m very pleased that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to help in such a meaningful way which will make a huge difference to their activities for many years to come.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.