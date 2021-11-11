Darts players to throw around the clock at Hartlepool pub in aid of defibrillator

The Blacksmiths Arms, at Stranton, is holding a sponsored 24-hour darts marathon this weekend to help the pub hit its £1,500 target to buy the life-saving machine.

Players from the pub’s darts team and regulars will step up to the oche from midday on Friday, November 12, and continue playing games of 301 non-stop until midday on Saturday.

Pub landlord David Mountney said: “As a pub we have set a target of £1,500 to put a defibrillator in the pub and the darts team said ‘let’s see what we can do’.

"They came up with the idea of a 24-hour darts marathon.

"There will be somebody from the darts team playing all the time against either someone else from the team or one of our regular customers.

"I think it’s quite a hard challenge to keep going for 24 hours but they are determined to do it.

"We will keep them fed and watered throughout the 24 hours and cook them breakfast on Saturday morning.”

The pub has been holding regular draws, raffles and other activities towards the cost of installing the defibrillator in recent weeks.

And David is hopeful the darts marathon will see it reach its target.

The Blacksmiths Arms is part of Hawthorn Proper Pubs company, which is trying to roll out defibrillators in all of its pubs across the country for community use.

Defibrillators gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest and can be used by anybody.

Many of the devices have been installed across Hartlepool in recent years by different groups and organisations, with a number available 24 hours a day.

The British Heart Foundation says for every minute it takes for the defibrillator to reach the patient and deliver a shock, their chances of survival reduce.

Everyone is welcome to attend the darts marathon to watch, sponsor or just cheer on the players.

