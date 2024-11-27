Hartlepool roofing firm warns warn ‘winter is coming’ as it offers free MOTs

A Hartlepool roofing company has launched a campaign to encourage people to storm-proof their homes this winter.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vantage Roofing’s ‘Winter is Coming’ campaign highlights how devastating a storm can be to roofs – and bank balances – if homeowners don’t take proactive measures.

It comes after the North East was battered by Storm Bert – the first major storm of the season – while over 100 flood warnings remain across the rest of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wild winds and biblical storms have wreaked havoc in recent years, and unfortunately, they are becoming more common,” said Dean Coombe, Managing Director of Vantage Roofing.

Vantage staff at the company's Hartlepool HQ

“In the past year alone there have been a dozen named storms in Britain – that’s unprecedented, yet climate change could soon make this the norm.

“At Vantage, we often deal with hundreds of calls in the aftermath of a storm, and most are from people who failed to prepare their property ahead of the winter.”

As part of the campaign, the Hartlepool-based company is offering customers from Northumberland down to Teesside a free, no-obligation roof health check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With most roof problems emerging gradually, the MOT-style service often picks up problems when they are easier and quicker to fix.

Vantage Roofing’s skilled surveyors can then also advise on any other services or repairs that may help you avoid bigger problems down the line.

With storm repair bills often costing thousands of pounds, at a time of year when household finances are often already stretched, Dean said pre-emptive steps in the coming months are a “no-brainer”.

And he said Storm Bert’s arrival before Christmas could be an indication as to how bad this storm season will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last October, Storm Babet battered Britain and what followed was one of the stormiest years yet and the general rule of thumb is that the earlier the first one hits, the more storms there will be,” added Dean.

“And once a storm hits, if you haven’t prepared your property, it can be too late. Demand for repair work means you can wait weeks for repairs, and the cost is generally far greater.

“So with winter coming, businesses and homeowners face a stark choice: Take small, sensible steps now to safeguard their property – or face spending a small fortune down the line.”

For more information on Vantage Roofing, visit: www.vantageroofing.co.uk