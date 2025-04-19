Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new eight bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been allowed on appeal after councillors previously rejected the application.

Submitted by Carwood House Ltd, plans outlined how the terraced site had six bedrooms in addition to a lounge, dining room and sitting room.

The applicant was looking to convert the building to provide eight bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities, along with a new communal kitchen area.

Plans to transform 78 Grange Road, Hartlepool, into an eight-bedroomed house in multiple occupancy (HMO) have been approved on appeal.

Council planning officers had recommended the proposals be approved although councillors rejected the application by four votes to two.

They raised concerns the development would impact the character of the area and cause issues with increased pressures on traffic, parking and waste management, while voicing worries over the rising number of HMOs nearby.

An appeal was subsequently lodged to the national Planning Inspectorate over the refusal by the applicant.

The latest meeting of the council’s planning committee heard the appeal had been upheld and planning permission was therefore granted for the eight-bed HMO.

A report from the Secretary of State-appointed inspector ruled “the development remains in keeping with the existing character of the area” and is “not harmful to highway safety.”

They added any change in “pattern of movements” will “be unlikely to be different to that arising from one large household which could occupy the property”.

The report also noted there is “no substantive evidence” the site “is in an area where there is already a high concentration of HMOs.”

Councillor Moss Boddy, vice chair of the planning committee, said he was “very disappointed” with the decision.

He added: “It wasn’t a cavalier decision by this committee to refuse that application, it was a considered and thought through refusal.

“I would have hoped that the inspector would have taken more note of our considered views.

“We must pursue the idea of creating quality housing and quality communities in which people can live.”

A planning statement in support of the proposals said the property owners had “already appointed a reputable local management agent to oversee the day-to-day management of the HMO”

It added there is “no reason” why HMOs should generate “any greater issues than a family dwelling provided they are managed appropriately”.