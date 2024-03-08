Bid to convert another Hartlepool house into a HMO gets boost

Plans for a new eight-bedroomed house in multiple occupation (HMO) could be set for approval from councillors despite objections.
By Nic Marko
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Proposals were submitted last year to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 78 Grange Road into a large HMO to accommodate eight people.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Submitted by Carwood House, proposals outline how the terraced site currently has six bedrooms in addition to a lounge, dining room and sitting room.

Most Popular
Centre, 78 Grange Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into an eight-bedroomed HMO.Centre, 78 Grange Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into an eight-bedroomed HMO.
Centre, 78 Grange Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into an eight-bedroomed HMO.

However, the applicant is looking to convert the building to provide eight bedrooms, each with an en-suite, along with a new communal kitchen.

The application is to go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, March 13, with a report from officers ahead of the meeting recommending the proposals are approved.

It said: “It is considered there would not be a significant negative impact on neighbour amenity, parking, highway safety, crime and anti-social behaviour or the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It adds the development would provide a “similar residential use” which is considered “acceptable” in the area.

Three objections have been raised.

Read More
Objections lodged over plan for new fish and chip shop in Hartlepool - citing it...

Concerns include there already being other HMOs nearby, the development exacerbating anti-social behaviour issues in the area and it causing increased parking pressures.

A planning statement supporting the proposals said the property owners “have already appointed a reputable local management agent to oversee the day-to-day management of the HMO.”

It added there is “no reason” why HMOs should generate “any greater issues than a family dwelling provided they are managed appropriately”.

Related topics:HMOProposalsHartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilGrange Road