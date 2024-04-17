Plans to transform 78 Grange Road, Hartlepool, into an eight-bedroomed house in multiple occupancy (HMO) have been rejected. Picture by FRANK REID

Submitted by Carwood House, plans outlined how the terraced site currently has six bedrooms in addition to a lounge, dining room and sitting room.

The applicant was looking to convert the building to provide eight bedrooms, each with an en-suite, along with a new communal kitchen area.

Yet councillors at the meeting voiced numerous concerns around the development while three objections had been submitted by residents.

Councillor Karen Oliver, who represents the Victoria ward where the site is located, spoke in opposition and said she has worries over the “growing number of HMOs over the last 12 months”.

She added: “There is a cluster that is beginning to emerge in that location.

“In my ward alone we have seen rapid decline in our streets and in our town centre area with very poorly managed private rented accommodation.

“We need to do everything we can to preserve the character of those properties and those areas.”

A report from planning officers ahead of the meeting had recommended the proposals were approved, ruling they would not have a “significant negative impact on neighbour amenity, parking, highway safety, crime and anti-social behaviour”.

However, councillors voted by four votes to two to reject the application, raising concerns the development would impact the character of the area and cause issues with increased pressures on traffic and waste management.

Councillor Moss Boddy said: “The whole thing doesn’t sit very comfortably with me.

“I think it probably is not suitable in terms of the fear of crime.

“My inclination is to say hold on, let’s have a look at this whole problem of HMOs, let’s get this right and let’s make sure we’re not sticking them all in one area.”

A planning statement in support of the proposals said the property owners had “already appointed a reputable local management agent to oversee the day-to-day management of the HMO”.