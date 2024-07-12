Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Developers of more than 1,200 new homes have revealed their vision of how some of the first properties will look.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housebuilder Persimmon wants to build 1,260 houses between the A689 and Brierton Lane – in a scheme known as the South West Extension – as well as a primary school, medical centre and restaurant.

While the overall plans have outline approval from Hartlepool Borough Council, full permission is expected to be sought by the developer in phases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal agreements have now been secured so that work can begin on the first 144 homes.

A CGI image from Persimmon showing what the new Hartlepool South West Extension development could look like after plans were approved. Credit: Persimmon.

While a start date has still to be confirmed, Persimmon said it will move on site “as soon as we are allowed”.

Richard Holland, land and planning director at Persimmon Teesside, said: “With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re delighted to be working on these exciting plans for new homes in Hartlepool.

“A range of properties will be available for homebuyers set amongst nearly 50 hectares of public open space with excellent pedestrian and cycle links into the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CGI image from Persimmon showing what the new Hartlepool South West Extension development could look like after plans were approved. Credit: Persimmon.

“We’re looking forward to working with the council, residents and local stakeholders to deliver these plans that will provide around £8 million of funding in local infrastructure.”

Built in five phases, the overall development will provide a range of one-to-five-bedroomed homes with 121 properties being transferred to a local housing association or sold at a reduced market rate.

The application was first submitted in 2014 with full permission for the first 144 homes conditionally granted by the council in 2022.

This was subject to legal agreements securing financial contributions from the developer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council decision notice has now been published to confirm that these have been completed, subject to a number of standard conditions for a development of its size.

Persimmon will contribute more than £6 million towards education provision and a further £1.2 million for improvements to Wolviston services and the A689/A1185 junctions.

Around £200,000 will go towards local sports facilities with money also to be provided for new play equipment and improvements to existing play areas in the Manor House ward.