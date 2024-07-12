Take a peek at how the first properties in 1,260-home Hartlepool housing estate by Persimmon will look
Housebuilder Persimmon wants to build 1,260 houses between the A689 and Brierton Lane – in a scheme known as the South West Extension – as well as a primary school, medical centre and restaurant.
While the overall plans have outline approval from Hartlepool Borough Council, full permission is expected to be sought by the developer in phases.
Legal agreements have now been secured so that work can begin on the first 144 homes.
While a start date has still to be confirmed, Persimmon said it will move on site “as soon as we are allowed”.
Richard Holland, land and planning director at Persimmon Teesside, said: “With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re delighted to be working on these exciting plans for new homes in Hartlepool.
“A range of properties will be available for homebuyers set amongst nearly 50 hectares of public open space with excellent pedestrian and cycle links into the town centre.
“We’re looking forward to working with the council, residents and local stakeholders to deliver these plans that will provide around £8 million of funding in local infrastructure.”
Built in five phases, the overall development will provide a range of one-to-five-bedroomed homes with 121 properties being transferred to a local housing association or sold at a reduced market rate.
The application was first submitted in 2014 with full permission for the first 144 homes conditionally granted by the council in 2022.
This was subject to legal agreements securing financial contributions from the developer.
A council decision notice has now been published to confirm that these have been completed, subject to a number of standard conditions for a development of its size.
Persimmon will contribute more than £6 million towards education provision and a further £1.2 million for improvements to Wolviston services and the A689/A1185 junctions.
Around £200,000 will go towards local sports facilities with money also to be provided for new play equipment and improvements to existing play areas in the Manor House ward.
